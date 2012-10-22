Western Digital 1st-qtr profit soars

UPDATE 2-UK government likely to refer Fox's Sky deal to regulator
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
Oct 22 Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp's first-quarter profit more than doubled to $519 million.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.36 a share.
Revenue during the three-month period jumped 50 percent to $ 4 .04 b illion and the company shipped 62.5 million drives.
Its shares closed at $35.28 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)