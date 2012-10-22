版本:
Western Digital 1st-qtr profit soars

Oct 22 Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp's first-quarter profit more than doubled to $519 million.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.36 a share.

Revenue during the three-month period jumped 50 percent to $ 4 .04 b illion and the company shipped 62.5 million drives.

Its shares closed at $35.28 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

