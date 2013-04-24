Western Digital's revenue beats on higher hard disk drive shipments

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
April 24 Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp posted better-than-expected third-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand from enterprise customers.
Net income for the company, which along with Seagate Technology Plc dominates the hard disk drive market, fell to $391 million, or $1.60 per share, from $483 million, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $3.76 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hard disk drive shipment rose 36 percent to 60.2 million units.
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value