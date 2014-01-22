Western Digital profit rises 28 pct

Jan 22 Western Digital Corp, the world's
No. 1 hard-disk drive maker, reported a quarterly profit that
beat Wall Street estimates, helped by sales of higher-margin
data storage products to enterprise customers and gaming console
makers.
Net income rose to $430 million, or $1.77 per share, in the
second quarter ended Dec. 27 from $335 million, or $1.36 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.19 per share beating
analysts' expectations of $2.08 per share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $3.97 billion. Analysts' on
average were expecting revenue of $3.85 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.