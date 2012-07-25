BRIEF-Eestor Corporation reports Qtrly loss per share C$0.01
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
July 25 Hard drive maker Western Digital Corp's fourth-quarter profit more than quadrupled on higher shipments of hard drives.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $3.35 a share.
Revenue during the three-month period more than doubled to $4.75 billion.
Analysts on average were looking for $2.47 profit on $4.25 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Western Digital shares closed up 2 percent at $32.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.