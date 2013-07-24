China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 24 Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit after sales rose of its cloud and personal storage products.
Western Digital and rival Seagate Technology Plc are focusing on expanding sales to cloud storage firms as demand drops from the PC market.
Net income for Western Digital fell to $416 million, or $1.71 per share in the fourth quarter, from $745 million, or $2.87 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.96 per share.
Hard drive shipments fell 15 percent to 59.9 million.
Revenue fell 21 percent to $3.72 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.81 per share on revenue of $3.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.