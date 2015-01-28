Western Digital's 2nd-qtr results beat Street on strong enterprise growth

Jan 27 Western Digital Corp, the world's
No. 1 hard-disk drive maker, reported second-quarter results
slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations on strong demand for
its solid-state drives from enterprise customers.
Shares of the company rose 3.5 percent to $101 in
after-hours trading.
The company's enterprise sales of solid-state drives rose
more than 20 percent to $187 million in the second quarter.
Solid-state drives are faster and more reliable than traditional
hard disk drives.
"Every enterprise drive sold contributes the equivalent of
what 4-6 desktop (PC) drives sold ... enterprise drive shipments
were up, average selling prices were up (in the second quarter)
- even though the quarter was one week shorter, and all these
are encouraging signs," Noble Financial Capital Markets analyst
Mark Miller said.
The company also forecast current-quarter adjusted profit of
$1.90-$2 per share on revenue of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.99 per share on
revenue of $3.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Miller, however, said the company had a historical pattern
of guiding conservatively and beating its guidance nearly every
time.
The company's rival Seagate Technology Plc on Monday
forecast third-quarter revenue well below the average analyst
estimate and also reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter
revenue.
The two hard drive makers are expanding into the growing
market for cloud data storage products to help combat continued
weakness in the PC market.
Western Digital's net income rose to $460 million, or $1.93
per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 2, from $430 million, or
$1.77 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.26 per share,
above the average analyst estimate of $2.10, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $3.89 billion, but topped the
average analyst estimate of $3.84 billion.
Western Digital's shares had risen nearly 32 percent in
2014.
(Additional reporting by Lehar Maan; Editing by Joyjeet Das,
Bernard Orr)