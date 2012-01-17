Western Digital sees return to pre-flood Thai output by Sep

BANGKOK Jan 17 Western Digital Corp expects its two factories in Thailand to return to pre-flood production levele by September after the planned resumption of operations at its Navanakorn plant in March, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Western Digital, a hard drive manufacturer hit hard by the floods, resumed production at its Bang Pa-in plant in central Ayutthaya on Nov. 30, President and Chief Executive John Coyne said at an industry seminar.