UPDATE 2-Western Digital Q3 beats, but sees prices falling

April 26 Western Digital Corp posted
strong third-quarter results, helped by higher hard-drive prices
and a faster-than-expected revamp in its production capacity,
but expects prices to fall in the current quarter.
The company's shares were down 9 percent in aftermarket
trade.
The hard disk drive maker said it expects average selling
prices to come down considerably in the current quarter due to
normalization of supply of HDDs that were disrupted after the
Thailand floods.
Last year, Thailand, which accounts for over half of the
world's hard disk drive (HDD) production, saw its worst flooding
in decades that threw industrial production off track as
factories and estates remained inundated.
In the aftermath of the floods, HDD prices shot up due to a
severe shortage.
Western Digital's outlook comes a week after rival Seagate
Technology Plc also guided lower June-quarter margins.
Western Digital said it expects adjusted earnings of between
$2.35 and $2.55 in the current quarter, above analysts' estimate
of $2.34 per share.
It expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $4.2 and
$4.4 billion, higher than the $4.18 billion analysts were
expecting.
Third-quarter profit rose to $483 million or $1.96 per share
from $146 million or 62 cents per share last year.
Excluding items, it earned $2.52 a share, topping the $ 1.59
expected by analysts.
Revenue increased to $3.04 billion from $2.25 billion last
year. Analysts were looking for $2.46 billion in sales for the
period, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, Western Digital shipped 44.2 million
drives in the quarter, well above the 31-33 million it had
guided earlier. In the second quarter the company shipped 25
million hard disk drives.
Western Digital Shares closed at $44.10 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange. They were down 9 percent after market,
reversing early gains.