UPDATE 2-Western Gas to buy midstream assets from Anadarko

* To pay $483 mln for assets in southwestern Wyoming

* Deal to immediately add to co's earnings

* Transaction expected to close in Jan 2012

Dec 15 Western Gas Partners said it agreed to buy some midstream assets of Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $483 million to increase its exposure to liquids-rich assets.

Western Gas, a master limited partnership set up by Anadarko to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets, said the deal would immediately add to earnings.

The assets are primarily located in the greater Green River Basin of southwestern Wyoming.

Western Gas will fund the deal with $160 million of cash on hand, $300 million through its credit facility and issue 632,783 common units to Anadarko and 12,914 general partner units to its general partner Western Gas Holdings LLC.

Western Gas said each unit will have an 'implied' price of about $37.38 per unit.

The transaction is expected to close in January 2012.

In July, Western Gas Partners LP had bought the Bison gas treating facility and related assets located in the Powder River Basin from Anadarko for $130 million.

Western Gas and Anadarko would also enter into five-year, fixed-price commodity swap agreements to reduce the risk associated with these assets, the company said in a statement.

While shares of Western Gas closed at $38.18, those of Anadarko closed at $72.67 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.