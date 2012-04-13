Western Potash in talks for potential partnership

* Talks with China's Sinofert go nowhere
* Main interest coming from China and India
* Company hopes to have deal in place by November
April 12 Western Potash Corp has been
in talks with potential partners for the better part of the year
and the Canadian exploration company hopes to have a deal in
place before the end of the year, a company executive said on
Thursday.
"Management's preference is a partnership and our talks are
focused around a partnership," John Costigan, the company's vice
president of corporate development said, adding that it was
outside the company's hands if any party opted to make a bid
instead.
"We think a partnership creates much more value for
shareholders than an outright acquisition," he added.
Costigan confirmed an earlier Wall Street Journal report
that the company had held talks with Chinese fertilizer producer
Sinofert Holdings Ltd. However, those talks have now
ended and that option is off the table, he said.
The interest from potential partners is mainly coming from
players in India and China, he said.
"If you look at Saskatchewan right now, the Indians and
Chinese are the only ones that are not in there," he said.
Potash, a key crop nutrient, is produced in only a handful
of countries, with Canadian and Russian players controlling the
vast majority of global potash exports.
Global mining giant BHP Billiton a few
years ago acquired the Jansen project in the potash-rich
Canadian province of Saskatchewan and in 2010 it made a failed
attempt to acquire the world's top producer of the nutrient,
Potash Corp.
German potash miner K+S in November 2010 acquired
the so-called Legacy potash project as part of its acquisition
of Potash One Inc.
Earlier this month, IC Potash agreed to a 19.9
percent stake sale to Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara
for C$39.8 million ($39.9 million).
Western Potash's Costigan expects potential deals to include
selling an equity stake in the company itself or a stake in the
project.
The Milestone project's potash resources are estimated at
66.6 million tonnes of measured resource, 186.9 million tonnes
of indicated resource.
Costigan said production at the Milestone project in
Saskatchewan will start in 2016. Production is expected to ramp
up to about 2.8 million tonnes per year. Initial capital
spending for the project is expected to be around about C$2.46
billion.
"Ideally we'd like to have a deal in place before November
when our feasibility study is done," Costigan said.