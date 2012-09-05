版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 00:29 BJT

Canada's Western Potash in talks with India's Rashtriya, others

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 5 Western Potash Corp , a junior mining company looking for outside capital to help build a potash mine in Western Canada, said on Wednesday that it was talking about a joint venture with India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, among others.

Western Potash plans to build the Milestone mine southeast of Regina, Saskatchewan, by 2016 and eventually produce 2.8 million tonnes of potash, a key soil nutrient for growing crops.

