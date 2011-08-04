UPDATE 2-Weak Q2 profit pulls Western Refining shares to 5-week low

* Q2 EPS $0.94 vs est $1.16

* Q2 rev up 19 pct at $2.56 bln vs est $2.11 bln

* Shares down as much as 13 pct (Adds analyst comment, conference call details; updates shares)

Aug 4 Western Refining Inc's quarterly profit lagged analysts' estimates on lower output and sales, sending the U.S. oil refiner's shares down as much as 13 percent.

"I will attribute the share movement to the profit miss and likely overall concerns about economic weakness. Looks like all refiners are suffering today as well," Morningstar analyst Allen Good said.

Western's bigger peers Marathon Oil fell as much as 6 percent, Murphy Oil 5 percent and Tesoro Corp 4 percent.

Good said if the economy tips into another recession, there is a risk that oil price may falter, leading to a lower level of demand hurting margins.

For the second quarter, Western's total refinery output fell 29 percent, while sales dropped 27 percent.

"Several factors impacted the quarter, including the fires in northern Arizona, road construction and retail prices that have remained higher than last year," a company executive said on a conference call with analysts.

The company owns three refineries -- located at El Paso and Yorktown in the United States and Gallup in New Mexico -- with a total crude oil throughput capacity of about 221,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The El Paso, Texas-based company's April-June profit was 94 cents a share, while analysts expected $1.16 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Western shares touched a five-week low of $17.30 in morning trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)