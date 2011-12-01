UPDATE 1-Western Refining to sell assets for $220 mln

* To sell assets in Yorktown, Virginia

* To sell pipeline segment in south east New Mexico

Dec 1 Western Refining Inc said it will sell two of its facilities in Virginia and a segment of its crude oil pipeline in New Mexico for $220 milion to the subsidiaries of Plains All American Pipeline.

The transaction will help the company exit the volatile East Coast refining market, Chief Executive Jeff Stevens said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Western refining will sell both its terminal and the idled refinery in Virgina and an 82-mile segment in a 424-mile crude oil pipeline in New Mexico to Plains Marketing and Plains Pipeline, the company said in a statement.

The transactions are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Separately, Plains All American Pipeline announced a 10-15 percent increase in the midpoint of its predicted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from the earlier guided $410 million.

Shares of El Paso, Texas-based Western Refining closed at $11.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.