UPDATE 1-Western Refining posts higher 1st-qtr adj profit

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 U.S. oil refiner Western Refining Inc posted a higher first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by higher margins and throughput at its largest refinery.
The El Paso, Texas-based company said throughput, or total crude processed, at the El Paso refinery rose by a about fourth to 120,394 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter.
For the first-quarter it posted a loss of $53.5 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with a profit of $12.2 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Western Refining earned 81 cents per share.
Sales rose by a fourth to $2.34 billion.
For the first quarter, total refinery throughput at the company increased rose 19 percent to 144,831 bpd.
Western Refining shares closed at $18.91 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS