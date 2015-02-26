版本:
Western Refining posts profit as refining margins improve

Feb 26 Western Refining Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by improved refining margins and a hedging gain.

The U.S. oil refiner reported a net profit attributable to the company of $130.9 million, or $1.33 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $7.3 million, or 9 cents per share.

Net sales were flat at $3.02 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
