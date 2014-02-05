Morocco says to follow UN rules in disputed Sahara oil hunt

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 5 Morocco has joined France's Total
and U.S. explorer Kosmos to formally pledge that their hunt for
oil off the coast of disputed Western Sahara will comply with
international rules and the local population would benefit from
discoveries.
Morocco has issued exploration licences for blocks in
Atlantic waters off Western Sahara, a desert tract that it
mostly controls but which is also claimed by an Algerian-backed
independence movement that deems those contracts illegal.
The Western Sahara dispute has rarely made world headlines
since 1991, when a U.N.-brokered ceasefire ended a 15-year war
between Morocco and the Algerian-backed Polisario movement.
But the intentions of Total and Kosmos to
step up exploration plans have brought one of Africa's oldest
territorial disputes into focus. Kosmos has said it plans to
drill its first exploration well off Western Sahara this year.
Morocco's two declarations, signed separately with each of
the companies, represent the North African state's clearest
commitment yet to respect international rules and seek local
involvement in oil and gas exploration activities in an area it
considers part of its historic "southern provinces".
"The exploration and production of hydrocarbon natural
resources will contribute in a transparent manner to the
development of the regions concerned," states the declaration
signed by Kosmos and Morocco's National Office of Hydrocarbons
and Mines (ONHYM) dated Dec. 19, but released on Wednesday.
Another letter signed by Total and posted on the website of
ONHYM, a partner in both projects, makes a similar pledge.
Both statements also promise to consult with the local
population in accordance with "international standards"
including a U.N. legal opinion issued in 2002 after Rabat first
awarded oil permits for Western Sahara.
The opinion found those contracts legal but stated that
further exploration or exploitation would be in violation of
international law if it proceeded "in disregard of the interests
and wishes of the people of Western Sahara."
NO END TO CONFLICT?
The pledges are unlikely to herald an end to the dispute
over Western Sahara, however, and activists who have campaigned
for self-determination of the region's Saharawi people said the
pledges did not represent a serious attempt to resolve the
conflict.
"If Morocco at any point had any intention of seriously
consulting the people of Western Sahara they would have
cooperated with the United nations in carrying out a referendum
on self-determination," said Erik Hagen of Western Sahara
Resource Watch (WSRW).
"In the declarations, they refer to it as a region of
Morocco even though it is not recognised internationally as
such... What is the mechanism by which Morocco will consult?
Half the Saharawi people are living in refugee camps."
Morocco annexed Western Sahara in 1975 after colonial power
Spain withdrew, and fought a low level war with Polisario. The
1991 ceasefire was reached on the understanding a referendum
would be held on the region's fate. That vote never took place
because of disagreements over who would be eligible to vote.
Concerns over the conflict have already led some European
lenders to drop a $9 billion solar project because two plants
were planned for Western Sahara. Morocco said on Tuesday it had
found other foreign investors for the project.
Activists have successfully campaigned in the past for
investors to divest from oil firms active in the region. Hagen
said WSRW was campaigning for more such divestment.
"Investors were sitting on the fence, wondering if Total
would proceed or not. Now they'll get off the fence," he said.