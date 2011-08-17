版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 04:17 BJT

New Issue-Western Union Co sells $400 mln in 7-yr notes

  Aug 17 The Western Union Co (WU.N) on
Wednesday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
  The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $350 million.
  Citigroup and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: THE WESTERN UNION CO
AMT $400 MLN      COUPON 3.65 PCT     MATURITY 8/22/2018 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.908    FIRST PAY 2/22/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 3.665 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 220 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS      MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐