New Issue-Western Union Co sells $400 mln in 7-yr notes

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Aug 17 The Western Union Co (WU.N) on
Wednesday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.
Citigroup and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE WESTERN UNION CO AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.65 PCT MATURITY 8/22/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.908 FIRST PAY 2/22/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.665 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.