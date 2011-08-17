New Issue-Western Union Co sells $400 mln in 7-yr notes

Aug 17 The Western Union Co ( WU.N ) on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.

Citigroup and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE WESTERN UNION CO AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.65 PCT MATURITY 8/22/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.908 FIRST PAY 2/22/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.665 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/22/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS