UPDATE 2-Western Union Q3 beats on strong consumer transactions

* Q3 EPS excl items $0.40 vs est $0.39
* Q3 rev up 6 pct
* Sees 2011 adj EPS of $1.55-$1.58 vs est $1.56
(Adds conference call details, share movement)
Oct 25 The world's largest payment transfer
company Western Union Co posted a quarterly profit that
beat market expectations, helped by a strong performance at its
core consumer-to-consumer segment.
The company now expects to earn between $1.55 and $1.58 for
the full year, excluding items. Revenue on a constant currency
basis is seen growing 4-5 percent.
On a post-earnings call, Western Union said it did not
expect to carry out additional share repurchases in the fourth
quarter or make any sizable acquisitions in the near term.
The Englewood, Colorado-based company, which has raised its
dividend twice in the last 12 months, had been expected to
deploy some of its cash to buy back shares.
"We will have the flexibility to resume the repurchase
program soon in 2012," Chief Executive Hikmet Ersek said on the
call.
The company has about $600 million left under its share
repurchase program.
In July, it agreed to buy Travelex's Global Business
Payments division for just under a billion dollars, to expand
its international business payments services.
The company, which has been boosting its electronic channels
offerings, said revenue in that segment grew 40 percent, and
prepaid cards in force were over 1.2 million at the end of the
quarter.
For the third-quarter, it reported net income of $239.7
million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $238.4 million, or
36 cents a share, last year.
Excluding restructuring expenses, Western Union earned 40
cents a share. Revenue in the period grew 6 percent to $1.4
billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39 cents a
share, before items, on revenue of $1.41 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consumer-to-consumer revenue, which represented 84 percent
of the company's revenue, climbed 6 percent to $1.19 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $17.07 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. They rose about 1 percent in trading after
the bell.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro and Aman Shah in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anthony Kurian)