UPDATE 2-Western Union plans more buybacks, eyes smaller deals

By Sharanya Hrishikesh
April 24 Western Union Co, the world's
largest payment transfer company, said it is looking to buy back
more shares this year, but will stay away from bigger deals,
such as last year's $970 million buy of Travelex's business
payments unit, in the near term.
Hikmet Ersek, who took over as CEO in 2010, said he
considered the company's stock to be undervalued and plans to be
active on the capital deployment front this year.
The payment transfer company bought back stock worth $147
million in the first quarter and is authorized to spend another
$470 million on share buybacks this year.
Western Union had also raised its quarterly dividend by 25
percent to 10 cents per share in February.
The company, which expects softness in Europe and Russia
this year, had warned in February that 2012 could be impacted by
"macro challenges and currency."
"Things are not better, things are not worse...(We are)
still cautious," Ersek told Reuters.
Although the company was doing well in Germany, southern
part of Europe was proving to be a bit of a challenge, he added.
The payment transfer company had bought Travelex's global
business payments division in July last year to bolster its
payments services for business customers.
"We may acquire some small businesses (for a few million
dollars), but we don't plan to spend a billion dollars in the
near future. My focus now is the integration of the Travelex
business," Ersek said.
The company, which reached 500,000 agent locations in 200
countries and territories in April, is trying to grow
aggressively to reach a million, the CEO said.
Western Union backed its full-year earnings guidance,
excluding integration costs, of $1.70 to $1.75 per share.
The company, which also provides bill payment and prepaid
services, expects revenue to grow between 6 to 8 percent on a
constant currency basis in 2012.
Western Union reported a first-quarter profit that was in
line with analyst estimates.
First-quarter net income rose to $247.3 million, or 40 cents
per share, from $210.2 million, or 32 cents per share, a year
ago. Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.39 billion.
Western Union said its results for Europe and Russia were
flat from a year ago. The region accounts for nearly 22 percent
of its money transfer business.
Revenue from the company's core consumer-to-consumer unit
grew 4 percent in the quarter.
The company's shares closed up 0.6 percent at $18.06 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.