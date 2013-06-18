版本:
Western Union sees $500 mln digital revenues by 2015 - CEO

LAGOS, June 18 Western Union Co expects revenue from its digital business to grow to $500 million by 2015, from $150 million currently, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Hikmet Ersek told reporters during a visit to Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos that while the digital business is only about 3 percent of its $5.6 billion total revenues, it was the fastest growing.
