Western Union faces probe for fraud-induced money transfers

Feb 25 Money-transfer company Western Union Co
is being probed by the Federal Trade Commission and a
U.S. district court over fraud-induced money transfers, the
company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
The company said it received a civil investigative demand
from the FTC on Feb. 21, requesting documents related to
consumer complaints regarding fraud-induced money transfers sent
from or received in the United States since 2004.
Western Union also said it has received multiple subpoenas
since Nov. 25 from the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle
District of Pennsylvania.
The inquiries have sought documents related to complaints
made by consumers to Western Union relating to fraud-induced
money transfers since Jan. 1, 2008, as well as information about
Western Union's agents, the company said in the filing.
"The government's investigation is ongoing and the company
may receive additional requests for information as part of the
investigation," Western Union said.
Western Union has been battling the FTC over a civil
investigative demand for information about consumer complaints
in December 2012. A federal judge in New York ordered the
company to comply with the request last December.
The world's largest money-transfer company reported a 27
percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, largely due higher costs
linked to tightened regulations to prevent money laundering.