Western Union profit falls 14 pct

April 30 Western Union Co, the world's largest money transfer company, reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit on lower transaction fees from its consumer business.

Net income fell to $212 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $247.3 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 5 percent to $1.33 billion.
