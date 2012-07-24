CORRECTED-Western Union 2nd-qtr profit rises

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income rose to $271.2 million not $271.2)
July 24 Western Union Co, the world's largest payment transfer company, reported a 3 percent increase in its quarterly profit.
Net income rose to $271.2 million, or 44 cents per share, for the second quarter from $263.2 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.