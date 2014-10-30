UPDATE 2-Western Union beats as more people use Web, mobile money transfer

(Adds CFO, CEO comment from conference call, details)
By Neha Dimri
Oct 30 Western Union Co, the world's
largest money-transfer company, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as lower prices drew more customers,
particularly to its digital money transfer business.
Revenue at the company's digital business, which includes
westernunion.com and mobile money transfer, jumped 21 percent in
the third quarter, accounting for nearly 6 percent of total
revenue.
Western Union has cut prices and invested heavily in its
online and mobile businesses to better compete with fast-growing
rivals such as MoneyGram International Inc, Xoom Corp
and privately owned Boom Financial Inc.
The move is starting to pay off as the company has been
eating into the market share of online rivals such as Xoom, by
offering highly competitive foreign exchange rates and lower
transaction fees.
The company said on Thursday it plans to increase its
spending on digital and mobile business, compliance and cyber
security in the fourth quarter.
"Our previous pricing and other strategic actions in Europe
and in Russia have helped drive good results," Chief Executive
Hikmet Ersek said on a post-earnings conference call.
Growth in transactions in Europe and Russia, which account
for more than a fifth of Western Union's total revenue, rose 10
percent during the quarter.
"We believe market has shown fairly stable pricing
recently," Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal said, adding that
the company expects pricing actions to be modest for the
remainder of the year.
Western union's third-quarter transaction volumes rose 5
percent. Remittances increased about 5 percent to $22.1 billion.
Revenue from the company's consumer-to-consumer business
rose 2 percent to $1.15 billion.
Western Union forecast full-year earnings of $1.50 per
share, the top end of its previous projection of $1.45-$1.50 per
share.
Net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose 9 percent to
$234.1 million, or 44 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per
share on revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
COMPLIANCE COSTS
Money transfer companies such as Western Union and MoneyGram
International Inc have been forced to spend more to meet
stricter compliance requirements to prevent money laundering
through their payment systems.
Western Union said it expects compliance costs to be about
3.5 percent of full-year revenue.
Ersek said compliance, retail agent commissions and certain
other costs had risen but the company was managing
"discretionary expenses very tightly."
Western Union was probed by the Federal Trade Commission and
a U.S. district court over fraud-induced money transfers in
February.
Englewood, Colorado-based Western Union's shares were up
about 3 percent at $17.15 after the bell on Thursday.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)