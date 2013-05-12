Western Union shares could rise in coming years -Barron's

NEW YORK May 12 Western Union Co., which
facilitates long-distance money transfers between consumers and
businesses, could see its shares rise to the low $20 range in
the next few years, according to a Barron's report.
In its May 13 edition, Barron's cited a recent reduction in
Western Union's rates as a catalyst for growth. It also said
that business could expand as unemployment levels fall around
the world, citing Ariel Investment analyst James Kenney.
"No one is better positioned to benefit from this long-term
secular trend," the paper quoted Kenney who sees Western Union
shares rising to the low $20 range in the next few years.
It also said that Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Bryan
Keane expects a 2 percent increase in revenue next year in
Western Union's consumer-to-consumer business and a 7 percent
rise in business-to-business revenue.