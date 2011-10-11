UPDATE 2-Western Wind asks shareholders to snub Algonquin's bid

* Western Wind says Algonquin offers C$2.50/shr

* Western Wind estimates its worth to be over double offer price

* Algonquin says not made formal offer yet

* Algonquin says expressed non-binding interest in Western Wind

* Algonquin says held talks with largest shareholders in Western Wind (Adds Algonquin's response, Western Wind spokesman comments, updates stock move)

Oct 11 Western Wind Energy said it received an unsolicited takeover bid from Algonquin Power and Utilities for at least C$150 million ($145.5 million) and urged its shareholders to reject what it called a "low-ball" offer.

In a separate statement, Algonquin said it had expressed "non-binding" interest in discussing a potential takeover with Western Wind's board of directors but denied making a formal bid.

Western Wind estimates its value is more than double Algonquin's offer price of C$2.50, which is 88 percent higher than the stock's Friday close.

Western Wind shares closed up 58 percent at C$2.10 on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange -- about 40 Canadian cents below the offer price, suggesting investor doubts over the deal.

Meanwhile, Algonquin said it has held discussions with Western Wind's largest shareholders regarding a potential buyout and is confident of getting their support for a deal.

Western Wind is on the verge of going on-line with its flagship Windstar project, after signing a 20-year contract in December to supply electricity to Southern California Edison.

The Vancouver-based wind energy developer also started a 10.5 MW wind and solar project in September in Arizona.

The company expects these two projects to generate C$14 million in free cash flow, Western Wind's spokesman Lawrence Casse told Reuters.

In May, Algonquin acquired Atmos Energy Corp's assets in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa for about $124 million to expand its regulated utility operations.

According to Algonquin's website, it owns and operates $1.1 billion in renewable electric generation and sustainable utility distribution businesses in North America.

"A large U.S.-based corporation, with a substantial U.S. tax appetite, is the only entity that can offer the full value to the Western Wind shareholders," Western Wind said in a statement. ($1 = 1.031 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Gowri Jayakumar and Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Viraj Nair)