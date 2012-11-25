BRIEF-Western Wind Energy responds to Brookfield offer

Nov 25 Western Wind Energy Corp :
* In the process of considering and evaluating the announcement
by
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP
* Shareholders are urged to take no action until Western Wind
has issued
further communication with respect to the announcement and
the Brookfield
offer
* CEO Jeff Ciachurski says Brookfield offer is too low, is
committed to
obtaining a better price for shareholders than presently
offered by
Brookfield
* CEO Jeff Ciachurski says the Brookfield offer is disruptive
to a thorough
sales process
* No guarantee that any of the initial expressions of interest
will result
in a formal offer or a binding agreement being entered into
at this time