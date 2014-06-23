Reinsurer Validus Holdings to buy Western World Insurance for $690 mln

BRIEF-Entergy Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share
June 23 Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd said it would buy specialty insurer Western World Insurance Group Inc for about $690 million in cash.
The deal is expected to close in or about the end of the third quarter of 2014, Validus said in a statement. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share
SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA posted record first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, reflecting a jump in interest income and the biggest drop in loan-loss provisions in almost five years.
* WestRock reports solid results in fiscal 2017 second quarter