公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 24日 星期二

Reinsurer Validus Holdings to buy Western World Insurance for $690 mln

June 23 Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd said it would buy specialty insurer Western World Insurance Group Inc for about $690 million in cash.

The deal is expected to close in or about the end of the third quarter of 2014, Validus said in a statement. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
