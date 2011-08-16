UPDATE 1-Westfield core profits just miss forecasts; outlook unchanged

* Westfield reports core profits of A$733 million
* Westfield keeps outlook
* To continue to execute strategies by redeploying capital
(Adds details)
SYDNEY, Aug 17 Shopping mall operator Westfield
on Wednesday reported first-half core earnings slightly
below analysts' estimates and kept its outlook for the full year
unchanged.
Westfield, the world's second largest listed retail trust by
market value, reported funds from operations (FFO), an industry
measure of core operating profits, of A$733 million ($769
million) for the six months to end-June. That compared with an
average FFO estimate of A$740 million by five analysts.
This is the first time Westfield reported FFO, also widely
used by its global peers. It also maintained its full-year FFO
forecast in the range of 64 cents to 65 cents per security.
Westfield reported a first-half profit after tax of A$651
million, down 32 percent a year earlier.
The retail environment is becoming challenging both globally
and in its home market with a key measure of Australian consumer
confidence falling for a fourth straight month in August to hit
a 27-mont low.
Still, Westfield this month announced ambitious plans to
enter two new markets, Brazil and Italy, by tying up with local
partners.
The Brazilian market, in particular, is expected to give
Westfield much-needed growth, with its investment of A$440
million giving it a half-stake in Almeida Junior Shopping
Centers contributing 0.3 cents to funds from operations in 2012.
"We are confident in the future of the group's business
model and we continue to execute our strategy by redeploying
capital in order to deliver sustainable earnings growth and
higher return on equity," Peter Lowy and Steven Lowy,
Westfield's CEOs, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Shares of Westfield have skidded since the beginning of the
year, giving up about 15 percent, underperforming the boarder
S&P/ASX 200 which dropped 10 percent.
($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Mark Bendeich)