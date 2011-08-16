UPDATE 1-Westfield core profits just miss forecasts; outlook unchanged

* Westfield reports core profits of A$733 million

* Westfield keeps outlook

* To continue to execute strategies by redeploying capital (Adds details)

SYDNEY, Aug 17 Shopping mall operator Westfield on Wednesday reported first-half core earnings slightly below analysts' estimates and kept its outlook for the full year unchanged.

Westfield, the world's second largest listed retail trust by market value, reported funds from operations (FFO), an industry measure of core operating profits, of A$733 million ($769 million) for the six months to end-June. That compared with an average FFO estimate of A$740 million by five analysts.

This is the first time Westfield reported FFO, also widely used by its global peers. It also maintained its full-year FFO forecast in the range of 64 cents to 65 cents per security.

Westfield reported a first-half profit after tax of A$651 million, down 32 percent a year earlier.

The retail environment is becoming challenging both globally and in its home market with a key measure of Australian consumer confidence falling for a fourth straight month in August to hit a 27-mont low.

Still, Westfield this month announced ambitious plans to enter two new markets, Brazil and Italy, by tying up with local partners.

The Brazilian market, in particular, is expected to give Westfield much-needed growth, with its investment of A$440 million giving it a half-stake in Almeida Junior Shopping Centers contributing 0.3 cents to funds from operations in 2012.

"We are confident in the future of the group's business model and we continue to execute our strategy by redeploying capital in order to deliver sustainable earnings growth and higher return on equity," Peter Lowy and Steven Lowy, Westfield's CEOs, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shares of Westfield have skidded since the beginning of the year, giving up about 15 percent, underperforming the boarder S&P/ASX 200 which dropped 10 percent.

($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Mark Bendeich)