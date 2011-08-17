UPDATE 2-Westfield keeps outlook, plans A$2 bln asset sales

* H1 core profit A$733 mln vs estimate A$740 mln

* Looks to sell A$2 bln worth of non-core assets

* Says identified A$11 bln worth of future development

* Shares down 0.5 pct vs 1.6 pct gain in broader market (Adds details)

By Eriko Amaha

SYDNEY, Aug 17 Australia's shopping mall operator Westfield kept its full-year guidance and said it was looking to sell about A$2 billion ($2.1 billion) worth of non-core assets over a period of time to fund future expansion.

A portion of the sales could materialise by the end of this year, the world's second largest listed retail trust by market value said after reporting a slightly lower-than-expected core earnings for the first half.

Shares of Westfield were down 0.5 percent by afternoon on Wednesday, paring some of its 8 percent gain over the past two days following the announcement of its forays into Italy and Brazil.

The results did not yield anything new to propel Westfield's share prices, said Andrew Parsons, managing director of property-investment manager Resolution Capital.

"Clearly the market probably wanted some more directions on asset sales. It wasn't a next trigger to keep the stock going forward," he said.

"The shares have done relatively well in a softer patch in the market. I wouldn't read too much into today's movement."

TOUGH ENVIRONMENT

The retail environment is becoming challenging both globally and in the company's home market with a key measure of Australian consumer confidence falling for a fourth straight month in August to hit a 27-mont low.

But Steven Lowy, co-chief executive of Westfield, said a large portion of Westfield's income is derived from minimum contracted base rent and is not tied to fluctuating sales figures.

"We've got challenging consumer sentiment in many of the markets in which we are operating. And our business is fundamentally a business that ploughs through cycles," Lowy told a press conference.

Westfield reported funds from operations (FFO), an industry measure of core operating profits, of A$733 million for the six months to end-June. That compared with an average FFO estimate of A$740 million by five analysts.

This is the first time Westfield reported FFO, also widely used by its global peers. It also maintained its full-year FFO forecast of 64 cents to 65 cents per security.

Westfield reported a first-half profit of A$651 million, down 32 percent from a year earlier.

It also said it had identified A$11 billion worth of pipeline of future development work globally.

Merrill Lynch said Westfield was well positioned to fund its future developments and kept a buy rating on the stock.

"We do not believe the group has a need to issue equity in the near term," the brokerage said in a report.

Westfield this month announced ambitious plans to venture into Brazil and Italy by tying up with local partners, boosting its portfolio to 124 shopping centers in five countries.

The Brazilian market is expected to give Westfield much-needed growth, with its investment of A$440 million giving it a 50 percent stake in Almeida Junior Shopping Centers contributing 0.3 cents per security to funds from operations in 2012. ($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Vinu Pilakkott)