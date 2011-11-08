UPDATE 1-Westfield confirms forecasts; US asset sales progressing

* Confirms guidance for funds from ops at 64-65c/security

* Says in discussions with 4-5 parties on non-core U.S. malls

* Says strong demand for space from foreign retailers in Australia (Adds detail, comments from conference call)

SYDNEY, Nov 8 Australia's largest shopping mall owner, Westfield Group , confirmed its earnings forecast for the year to December, saying its global portfolio was performing strongly and sales of its non-core U.S. malls were progressing.

Westfield, which this year announced to venture into Brazil and Italy, also kept its development project target of between A$1.25 billion and A$1.5 billion ($1.29-$1.55 billion) for both 2012 and 2013.

The retail environment has been challenging both globally and in the company's home market, weighing on Westfield stock. Shares in the company have dropped nearly 20 percent so far this year, compared with a fall of 10 percent in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .

But Westfield said demand for space remain solid especially in Australia, with a number of global retailers are looking to tap the market.

"Our job right now is not only to release the existing centres but to make space," Steven Lowy, Westfield co-chief executive officer told a conference call for analysts and media.

"The market sentiment towards retail in Australia have been subdued over the course of this year. Our portfolio remains in very good shape," he added.

Westfield's U.S. retail assets have also stabilised with the number of longer-term leases increasing.

On the non-core asset sales in the United States, Westfield said it was currently in negotiations with four to five parties to sell its U.S. non-core mall assets and reiterated that some of the transactions could finish by the end of this year.

"I do think the environment is in a position at the moment where those assets can get funded," said Peter Lowy, another chief executive officer for Westfield. "There is a quite a lot of money sitting around in bank balance sheets waiting to be deployed."

Some Westfield peers have started share buybacks in hopes to lift their share prices, many of them trading at a steep discount to their net asset values.

But Peter Lowy said it's unlikely that Westfield would follow suit.

"Our preference as a company to invest in our products and increase the business, and increase return on equity by developing and growing the business," he said.

Westfield confirmed its 2011 full-year forecast for funds from operations of between 64 and 65 cents per security and distribution of 48.4 cents.

On Tuesday morning, shares of Westfield rose 0.8 percent compared with a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index.

($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Lincoln Feast)