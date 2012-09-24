版本:
New Issue-Westfield sells $500 mln notes

Sept 24 WEA Finance LLC (WDCAU) /WT
Finance (Aust) Pty Ltd /WT Finance (NZ) Ltd on Monday
sold $500 million of fixed rate notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.  
    The notes are guaranteed by Westfield Holdings Ltd,
Westfield Management Ltd, in its capacity as the
responsible entity and trustee of Westfield Trust, and
Westfield America Management Ltd, in its capacity as the
responsible entity and trustee of Westfield America Trust.  
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and
JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: WESTFIELD

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.375 PCT   MATURITY    10/03/2022
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 98.762   FIRST PAY   04/03/2012
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 3.523 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/03/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 180 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

