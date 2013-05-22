Westfield in talks to sell 7 U.S. malls to Starwood - source

SYDNEY May 22 Australia's Westfield Group
is in talks to sell seven U.S. shopping malls to
private real estate investment company Starwood Capital Group
for more than $1 billion, a source said on Wednesday.
The discussions between Westfield, the world's
second-largest shopping mall owner, and Starwood are at an early
stage, said the source, who had knowledge of the discussions but
who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.
The talks come a year after Starwood acquired a 90 percent
stake in seven U.S. malls and bought another from Westfield for
a total of $1.15 billion.
A deal would build on recent acquisition activity in the
U.S. retail property sector.
Last week, DDR Corp, owner of shopping centres where
big-box retailers are located, agreed to buy from Blackstone
Group LP the portion of 30 centres it does not already
own for $1.46 billion.
Sydney-based Westfield, which owns stakes in around 100
malls worldwide, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.