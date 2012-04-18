UPDATE 1-Westfield sells 8 U.S. malls for $1.15 bln

* Sells majority stake in 7 malls to Starwood Capital

* To use proceeds to cut debt, redevelop U.S. malls

SYDNEY, April 18 Westfield Group, the world's second-largest shopping mall owner, has agreed to sell eight U.S malls for $1.154 billion as it raises capital to redevelop its other lucrative properties.

Westfield said in a statement Starwood Capital Group would take a majority interest in seven of the malls for $1 billion through a new retail platform. Westfield will retain a 10 percent stake. The other mall would be sold in a separate deal.

Westfield, which owns 118 malls globally, would use the proceeds to pay down debt and invest in redeveloping properties in the United States, including its World Trade Centre property, co-chief executive Peter Lowy said.

"Today's announcement represents a further step in our strategic plan to increase return on equity and long term earnings growth," Lowy said.

The Starwood deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012, while the standalone transaction is scheduled to close in 45 days.

The deals are the latest move by Westfield to reinvent itself after spinning off stakes in its Australian malls in 2010 to free up capital and earn greater returns from property management and higher-yielding mall development.

Westfield, which is entering new markets such as Brazil and Italy to find growth outside Australia and United States, has previously flagged plans to sell some mid-scale malls to raise capital for several billion dollars of redevelopment.

In February, it said it was selling a stake in a portfolio of 12 U.S. malls to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for about $1.85 billion, freeing up cash to fund a share buy back and to expand its global reach.

Westfield said the sale value of the lastest deal was about equal to the book value of the assets. The eight malls have aggregate sales per square foot of $373 and were 93.8 percent leased as of last year end.