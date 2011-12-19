UPDATE 2-WestFire Energy says may sell company, shares rise

* Says exploring strategic options including potential sale
* Says not yet received any offer from third party
* Shares up as much as 12 pct
By Sumit Jha
Dec 19 Canada's WestFire Energy Ltd
said it is exploring strategic alternatives including a
potential sale, in the wake of disappointing output at its
recently acquired unit Orion Oil & Gas Corp.
The news drove WestFire's stock up as much as 12 percent to
C$5.45 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The company bought Orion to expand its presence in Viking, a
sedimentary basin in Western Canada, but production from the
area has failed to live up to expectations, wiping out nearly
half of WestFire's market value since February when the stock
touched its life-high.
"We view WestFire's announcement positively given that a
potential transaction could accelerate shareholder value from
its large Viking asset base," Desjardins analyst Allan Stepa
said in a client note.
Analysts said the Orion buy was the main reason the board
opted for a strategic review.
Stepa said the company could fetch a premium of as much as
78 percent from an outright sale.
Forest fires and flooding hurt Orion's output in the third
quarter, and several wells did not resume production at previous
rates.
Third-quarter production from the region was 500 barrels of
oil equivalent per day lower than WestFire had originally
expected.
WestFire has assets in Western Canadian prairies, including
Viking light oil resource play in Redwater and Provost Alberta
and West Central Saskatchewan.
The company, which has hired Cormark Securities Inc as its
financial adviser, said it has not yet received any offer.