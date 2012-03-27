UPDATE 1-WestFire FFO rises on higher output

March 27 Oil and gas company WestFire Energy Ltd
posted a five-fold rise in funds flow from operations
(FFO) as production from its Viking areas increased.
Fourth quarter FFO, which excludes depreciation and several
other charges, rose to C$29.5 million, or 35 Canadian cents a
share, from C$5.9 million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, last
year.
Net loss, however, widened to C$66.6 million, or 80 Canadian
cents a share, from C$1 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share,
last year.
Petroleum and natural gas sales rose 319 percent to C$56.2
million as production grew more than three fold to 8,601 barrels
of oil equivalent per day(boepd).
In December, WestFire said it is exploring strategic
alternatives including a potential sale, in the wake of
disappointing output at its recently acquired unit Orion Oil &
Gas Corp.
Net asset value increased 10 percent to $8.71 per share as
of Dec. 31, 2011.
WestFire has assets in Western Canadian prairies, including
Viking light oil resource play in Redwater and Provost Alberta
and West Central Saskatchewan.
The company's shares closed at C$5.08 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.