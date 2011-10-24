UPDATE 1-West Fraser Q3 falls on weak housing market

(Follows alerts)
Oct 24 West Fraser Timber posted a
sharp drop in third-quarter profit, as a weak U.S. housing
market continued to hurt the Canadian lumber and wooden panels
maker.
July-September earnings from continuing operations fell to
C$6 million, or 14 Canadian cents per basic share, from C$49
million, or C$1.15 per basic share, a year ago.
Sales fell slightly to C$705 million.
"Lumber prices are expected to remain at or fall below
current levels as low U.S. housing starts will continue to limit
demand," the company said in a statement.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based West Fraser, which also
makes fibreboard, plywood, pulp, kraft paper and newsprint, said
the pulp market weakened amid high global inventories.
Shares of the company closed at C$42.54 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)