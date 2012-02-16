UPDATE 1-West Fraser Timber posts loss on lower prices

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
Feb 16 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd posted a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations hurt by weak lumber and pulp prices.
North America's largest softwood lumber producer reported a loss of C$10.6 million, or 25 Canadian cents a share, from continuing operations in October-December.
It had earned C$27.8 million, or 65 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 9.6 percent to C$650 million.
West Fraser, which has sawmills in Western Canada and the southeastern United States, said its lumber segment was affected by weaker prices for lower-grade SPF lumber and lower shipments.
Shares of Vancouver, British Columbia-based West Fraser, which also makes fibreboard, plywood, pulp, kraft paper and newsprint, closed at C$46.35 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.