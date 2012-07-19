UPDATE 1-West Fraser profit rises on high lumber prices

July 19 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
reported a second-quarter profit, on high lumber prices and
strong demand from Asia.
April-June earnings from continuing operations was C$26.9
million ($26.71 million), or 63 Canadian cents per share,
compared with C$11.4 million, or a loss of 7 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 8 percent to C$774.4 million.
The company, which has operations in western Canada and the
southern United States, said the average northern bleached
softwood kraft (NBSK) benchmark price for the quarter increased
to $900 per tonne from $870 in the previous quarter.
NBSK is the paper industry's benchmark grade of pulp, and is
produced mainly in Canada and the Nordic countries.
Shares of the company closed at C$50.93 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.