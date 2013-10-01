Westimmo says has not been involved in Libor fixing

FRANKFURT Oct 1 German mortgage bank Westimmo
, formerly a unit of defunct WestLB, on
Tuesday said it has not been involved in fixing the benchmark
interest rate Libor.
The bank would defend itself strongly against such
allegations, it said, adding it was reacting to press reports
mentioning Westimmo as one of 13 banks subject to a probe by
U.S. credit union regulator NCUA.
WestLB, once Germany's largest state-backed lender and a
member of the Libor panel, was broken up last year - a step the
European competition watchdog had demanded in return for the
state aid it received in the financial crisis.
As part of the breakup, property finance unit Westimmo was
transferred to WestLB's "bad bank" called Erste
Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA).
Westimmo itself has never been a member of the Libor panel,
the bank said in its statement.