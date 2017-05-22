CORRECTED-Westinghouse says locking out union members at New Hampshire plant

BRIEF-FMC Corp announces definitive agreement to sell Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS
(Corrects contract expiration to April 29 from almost a year ago)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.
Westinghouse, which has been operating under bankruptcy protection, had only begun formal negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Shipbuilders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers in April for a contract that expired April 29 of this year.
The Boilermakers and Westinghouse engaged in a mediation process that was unfortunately not successful, and the union has refused to accept the company's last, best and final contract offer, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Point72 Asset Management L.P. reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Conn's Inc as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2s0PfUX) Further company coverage:
* Ensync Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $25 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t4Bd4j) Further company coverage: