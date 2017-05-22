UPDATE 2-Westinghouse to lock out 172 union members at New Hampshire plant

(Updates with union statement)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of
Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a
lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components
manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that
the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.
Westinghouse, which has been operating under bankruptcy
protection, began formal negotiations with the International
Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Shipbuilders, Blacksmiths,
Forgers and Helpers in April.
The Boilermakers and Westinghouse engaged in a mediation
process that was not successful, and the union has refused to
accept the company's last, best and final contract offer, the
company said.
"As the Boilermakers were not willing to accept the offer,
the company made the difficult decision to invoke a lockout,"
Michele DeWitt, Westinghouse interim senior vice president for
nuclear fuel & components manufacturing, said in a statement.
The lockout was set to go into effect just before midnight
on Sunday.
A union spokesman said the company and union had held only
five negotiating sessions and one meeting with a mediator from
which the company walked out.
"Clearly, Westinghouse has not bargained in good faith and
we will be exploring all available recourses against the
company, including filing unfair labor practice charges with the
National Labor Relations Board," spokesman Tyler Brown said in
an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Sandra Maler and Andrew
Hay)