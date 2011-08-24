WestJet backs regulator against Air Canada, United

* Competition Bureau arguing to block JV, other agreements

* WestJet applies to argue on bureau's side

* WestJet says it cannot compete on transborder routes

TORONTO, Aug 24 WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO) is lining up behind Canada's Competition Bureau in opposing a proposed joint venture and existing agreements between Air Canada ACa.TO and United Continental Holdings (UAL.N).

In documents made public on Wednesday, Air Canada's main domestic competitor asked for intervenor status in a case before the country's Competition Tribunal.

In June, the Competition Bureau asked to have a planned joint venture between Air Canada and United scrapped on antitrust grounds, and challenged cooperation it said leads to inflated fares.

WestJet's submissions to the tribunal said the other airlines' coordination has kept it from competing on transborder routes.

Last week Air Canada and United made their own submissions. Air Canada said the regulator's opposition was "fundamentally misconceived" and would hurt passengers by reducing efficiency.

United Continental, formed when UAL Corp acquired Continental Airlines last year, has had so-called alliance agreements with Air Canada since 1997. The companies coordinate seat sales, fare structures, discounts and marketing campaigns on transborder routes.

Their proposed joint venture would go further, pooling resources and sharing revenue so each company "would be indifferent as to which airline collects fares or operates a particular route," according to Air Canada's submission.

Canada's largest airline said the measures are "a crucial aspect of Air Canada's ability to compete with other airlines and to remain viable in the long term."

(Reporting by Allison Martell)