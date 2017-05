April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada.

The Canadian transport minister, in November, lifted foreign investment limits for Canadian airlines to 49 percent from 25 percent, a change spurring competition and lower fares by encouraging the launch of low-cost airlines.

The company said it plans to start the service late in 2017 with an initial fleet of 10 Boeing 737-800s aircrafts. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)