UPDATE 3-Canada's WestJet plans to launch ultra-low-cost carrier

(Adds remark from Canadian transport minister)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd
said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in
Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic
rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge
service.
Calgary-headquartered WestJet aims to kick off the service
late this year with an initial fleet of 10 Boeing Co
737-800s planes.
Bob Cummings, WestJet's executive vice president,
commercial, told Reuters the new offering would feature an "a la
carte model" of a base fare plus specific fees for services like
checked baggage, only taken one step further.
While other low-cost carriers have failed in Canada,
WestJet's strategy would work by winning market share from
competitors such as Rouge and Sunwing Airlines while
cannibalizing some of its own traffic, Cummings said.
"Between taking share from others and, quite frankly, taking
some share from us, the math makes sense."
Cummings declined to give specifics about the new fares, but
said the cost structure would not be comparable to the deeply
discounted fares offered by European ultra-low-cost carriers
like Ryan Air.
"We are not likely to be at the Ryan Air end of the
spectrum," he said in a phone interview.
WestJet, which started life as a low-cost airline, has added
premium services in a bid to increase revenue, but is planning
the ultra-low-cost structure to service the other end.
In planning the new service, Cummings said WestJet
considered both the comparatively high-cost structure of
operating flights in Canada and examples from abroad, including
low-cost Australian carrier Tigerair Australia, which is
operated by Virgin Australia Holdings, and Jetstar by
Qantas Airways.
Consumer advocates have long complained that limited
competition, high fares and airport fees make Canada a
comparatively expensive country for air travel.
Canada in November lifted foreign investment limits for
Canadian airlines to 49 percent from 25 percent, a change
spurring competition and lower fares by encouraging the launch
of low-cost airlines.
"We're trying to create a climate where passengers are
offered lower costs and greater choice," Transport Minister Marc
Garneau said by phone following WestJet's announcement.
A spokesman for Air Canada was not available for comment.
Cummings said the new carrier would focus on domestic and
sun destinations served by WestJet's B737s.
The new carrier appears to be avoiding short-haul domestic
routes.
"As you travel further, the percentage of taxes and fees
becomes less of a burden," Cummings said. "We have a big country
here."
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Additional reporting by Ahmed
Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham and Leslie Adler)