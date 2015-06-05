UPDATE 2-WestJet plane skids off runway in Montreal, no injuries

(Adds detail on plane, runway conditions)
MONTREAL, June 5 A WestJet Airlines Ltd
plane skidded off the runway while landing at Montreal's main
airport on Friday, but there were no injuries, the airline said
in a statement.
The flight, WestJet 588 from Toronto, stopped about 50 feet
onto the grass at the end of the runway, WestJet said, adding
that there was no visible damage to the plane.
The runway was wet at the time of the incident because of a
thunderstorm. WestJet spokesman Richard Bartrem said the plane,
a Boeing 737-600, would be removed from service and inspected.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating the
incident, said a spokeswoman for Aeroports de Montreal.
In March, an Air Canada Airbus A320 collided with
the ground while coming in to land at the Halifax airport. No
one was killed, but more than 20 passengers and crew were sent
to sent to hospital to be treated and released later in the day.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
(Reporting by Allison Martell and Allison Lampert; Editing by
Andre Grenon, Bernard Orr)