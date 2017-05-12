WestJet pilots vote for joining Air Line Pilots Association

May 12 Air Line Pilots Association International
(ALPA), the world's largest pilot union, said on Friday that 62
percent of WestJet Airlines Ltd's pilots who voted in a
representation election favored joining the union.
ALPA said 97 percent of eligible pilots of the Canadian
airline participated in the election. (bit.ly/2qacDx9)
"We are disappointed with the outcome of the vote but we are
dedicated to moving forward as a team," WestJet said in a
separate statement.
WestJet's shares were down 4 percent at C$22 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
Founded in 1931, ALPA represents over 55,000 pilots at 32
U.S. and Canadian airlines.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)