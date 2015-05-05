UPDATE 1-WestJet's Q1 earnings jump on lower fuel costs

(Adds analyst expectations, detail on costs, estimates.)
TORONTO May 5 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd
reported better than expected first-quarter earnings on
Tuesday, helped by lower fuel costs and an improvement in other
operating costs.
Cost per available seat mile, a key cost measure for
airlines, fell 7 percent from a year earlier. Excluding fuel and
employees' profit shares, it improved 1.1 percent.
WestJet had said previously that it expected fuel costs to
drop by up to 30 percent in the quarter.
Total revenue rose from a year earlier, but revenue per
available seat mile eased 0.7 percent, and the airline's load
factor, a measure of how effectively it is filling seats,
slipped to 81.6 percent from 83.1 percent.
Ancillary revenue rose 64 percent to C$83.1 million in the
quarter, boosted by new fee on first checked bags that WestJet
introduced in September.
Once a no-frills domestic carrier, WestJet is increasingly
going head-to-head with Air Canada, adding international
routes and boosting capacity while vowing to keep fares low.
Net earnings rose to C$140.7 million ($116.4 million), or
C$1.09 a share, from C$89.3 million, or 69 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to C$1.08 billion.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 99
Canadian cents a share on C$1.08 billion in revenue, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = $1.21 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Jason Neely)