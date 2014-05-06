WestJet profit drops on high fuel prices, weak Canadian dollar

May 6 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest carrier, reported a 2 percent drop in first-quarter profit due to higher fuel prices and a weaker Canadian dollar.

The company's net earnings fell to C$89.3 million ($81.5 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from C$91.1 million a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based airline's revenue rose 7.7 percent to C$1.04 billion. Available seat miles rose 8 percent, while revenue passenger miles rose 6.4 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 1.0963 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)