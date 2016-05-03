CORRECTED-Canada's WestJet reports 38 pct fall in profit

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say earnings fell, not rose)
May 3 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a nearly 38 percent fall in quarterly profit as expenses rose at a time of economic weakness in oil-producing Alberta, where the airline mostly operates.
The company's net earnings fell to C$87.6 million ($69.9 million), or 71 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$140.7 million, or C$1.09 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4.8 percent to C$1.03 billion. ($1 = 1.2537 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.