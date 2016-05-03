CORRECTED-Canada's WestJet reports 38 pct fall in profit

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say earnings fell, not rose)

May 3 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a nearly 38 percent fall in quarterly profit as expenses rose at a time of economic weakness in oil-producing Alberta, where the airline mostly operates.

The company's net earnings fell to C$87.6 million ($69.9 million), or 71 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$140.7 million, or C$1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.8 percent to C$1.03 billion. ($1 = 1.2537 Canadian dollars)